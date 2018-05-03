Priest jailed for abusing young boys appeals conviction

Francis Moore, 82, was locked up for nine years after trial earlier this year.

Francis Moore: Also known as Father Paul Spindrift

A priest jailed for the historic sexual abuse of three young boys and a trainee priest is appealing against his conviction and sentence.

Francis Moore, 82, who was also known as Father Paul, was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this year and jailed for nine years.

Court officials have now confirmed that Moore's legal team has lodged an appeal against conviction and sentence.

Moore's youngest victim was just five when the priest abused him at primary school.

The man, now aged 46, told jurors that Moore kissed him and then sexually abused him.

Another man, now 49, said he was abused on Irvine beach by Moore, who was his parish priest, when he was 11.

A third victim, who has been a priest for more than 20 years, told a jury that on two separate occasions he woke to find Moore, whom he knew as Father Paul, beside his bed touching him.

A fourth victim, now 52, said that when he was aged between 11 and 13 as he changed in the Magnum Centre, Irvine, after swimming Moore tried to grab his towel.

Moore denied sexually abusing the three boys and a student priest between 1977 and 1996.

