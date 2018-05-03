Swan killed after being pelted with rocks by youths

A dog walker discovered a number of birds being attacked at Murdieston Dam in Greenock.

Swans: One had to be put down.

A swan was killed after being pelted with rocks by a group of youths.

Officers and the Scottish SPCA were called following the attack at around 8.30pm on Saturday night.

One swan suffered a broken leg and had to be put down due to its injuries.

Sergeant Kayley Teasdale said: "It was reported that a group of youths were throwing rocks at the swans.

A Scottish SPCA spokesman said: "We assisted Police Scotland with an injured swan in Greenock over the weekend following a call to our animal helpline.

"Unfortunately the swan had to be put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries."

