Man 'was shot twice in the head' while he sat in car

STV

David Scott, 33, is on trial accused of murdering Euan Johnston, 26, in Glasgow.

EJ died in Glasgow in November 2016.
A man was shot twice in the head as he sat in his car, a court heard.

Euan Johnston, known as EJ, died when he was gunned down in Glasgow in November 2016.

Forensic scientist Neil McKay told jurors on Thursday that three 9mm bullets were fired at Mr Johnston as he sat in the driver's seat of his Audi RS4 around 11.40pm.

Mr McKay said: "Three shots were fired at the vehicle, two through the driver's window and one into the door seal on the driver's door."

The jury was shown a computer generated image of the head injuries suffered by Mr Johnston.

There were two gunshots wounds, one above his right ear and the other at his right temple, and another wound which may have been caused by a spent cartridge hitting his head.

Mr McKay was present when the post-mortem examination was carried out on Mr Johnston.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that a computer-generated model was later produced in order to work out where the bullets had been fired from.

Mr McKay said this suggested the shots were fired from a slightly elevated position.

The forensic scientist was then asked if his findings were also consistent with the shots being fired from a "slightly higher vehicle" and he responded: "Yes."

A spent bullet cartridge was found in Shields Road and another in a burned-out Audi Q5, which prosecutors claim was used in the shooting.

Mr McKay said he examined both cartridge casings and told the jury: "Microscopic marks show they have both been discharged from the same firearm."

The court was told that the cartridge case in the Audi Q5 was found under melted plastic near the front seat.

David Scott, 33, denies murdering Mr Johnston, 26, by repeatedly discharge a firearm at him at the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

