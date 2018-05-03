  • STV
Virgin Media moving hundreds of jobs to Scotland

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The telecom giant announced that 220 jobs will move from Wales to North Lanarkshire.

Telecom giant Virgin Media is moving hundreds of jobs from Wales to North Lanarkshire as part of a major restructure that will make Scotland its primary outsource location.

The company have announced that 220 of the 800 jobs axed from a call centre in Swansea will be moving to the site in Bellshill where 295 employees are already based.

The firm is cutting the number of its customer service bases in the UK from eight to four and will centralise operations in Manchester.

Virgin also revealed plans to consolidate its outsource partner into one "smaller, better" site in Bellshill.

The company's chief executive Tom Mockridge said: "Last year Virgin Media began a three-year property investment programme to create fewer, higher-quality work places to better support our people, our business and growing customer base.

"As a result, we plan to invest an additional £40m over the next three years to refurbish key sites and acquire new alternative sites. As part of this we intend to create four regional customer operations hubs while increasing the flexibility of our customer services resources.

"As a consequence, we have proposed the customer operations roles currently based at our Swansea site will transfer to either one of our partners or to a soon to be refurbished site at Wythenshawe near Manchester.

"The majority of the remaining roles will relocate to alternative sites across the UK. This means that our site in Swansea will close by the autumn of 2019."

He added: "We are now working with, and supporting, all employees who have been asked to relocate, who may be in a role at risk of redundancy or who may wish to take another role with Virgin Media or one of our partners."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.