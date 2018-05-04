Disabled woman murdered by sister in Ayrshire home
Sharon Greenop was killed by her sister Lynette at her house in Troon during 2016.
A woman has been found guilty of murdering her disabled sister at her Troon home.
Sharon Greenop's body was found in her house in South Ayrshire during 2016.
The 46-year-old suffered a series of injuries including multiple rib fractures.
Her sister Lynette, 40, has been jailed for 23 years after being found guilty of murdering her.
Sharon's daughter Shayla, 20, was found not proven after also being accused of her murder.
Sharon was assaulted on various occasions between September 8 and November 10, 2016.
She was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.
Her sister failed to obtain medical help.
Sharon was so severely hurt that she died.
