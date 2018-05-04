  • STV
Cameron House hotel to reopen next year after fatal fire

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The five-star resort, which was destroyed by a blaze, will open in autumn next year.

Richard Dyson, 38, and Simon Midgley, 32, died in the fire, which happened shortly after 6.40am on Monday, December 18.

One of the men died at the scene and the other died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Dead: Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley.
It was announced hundreds of jobs were to be shed at the complex in January.

More than 70 firefighters fought the early morning blaze at the resort, which caused significant damage to the hotel.

Blaze: More than 70 firefighters called.
In a statement, the hotel said: "Cameron House on Loch Lomond will embark on a careful and sensitive restoration project which will see Cameron House Hotel, The Leisure Club, The Great Scots Bar and Cameron Grill remain closed until autumn 2019.

"The Spa at Cameron House, The Carrick Golf Course, The Marina, Cameron Lodges, The Boat House and Claret Jug restaurants remain open as usual."

An 18th century Baronial mansion, Cameron House was converted into a luxury hotel and resort in 1986 after it was sold by the Smollett family, who held the property for three centuries.

It is famous as a celebrity wedding venue as well as for its championship standard golf course and Michelin-starred restaurant run by chef Martin Wishart.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.