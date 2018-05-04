More than 25 smuggled puppies seized at Scots port

The 27 trafficked dogs were discovered at Cairnryan Port in Dumfries and Galloway.

Smuggled: Puppies found in wooden containers.

More than 25 puppies have been seized at a Scots port after being smuggled.

The 27 dogs, which were trafficked from the Republic of Ireland, were discovered at Cairnryan Port in Dumfries and Galloway.

They were found by police locked in large wooden containers.

All of the dogs have been taken back to Ireland where they are being cared for by the ISPCA while investigations are being carried out.

Found: The puppies have been taken back to Ireland.

An undercover inspector said: "Unfortunately, the puppy trade is big business in Scotland with thousands of dogs being brought into the country each year from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, in particular from large scale puppy farms. They are then sold on at huge profit by the dealers.

"We are all continuing to work together which is testament to everyone's commitment to tackle this growing problem.

"Dumfries and Galloway council have given powers to certain Scottish SPCA inspectors under the Trade in Animal and Related Products (Scotland) Act 2012.

"This allows us to enforce this legislation at Cairnryan Port to address consignments that have been brought in from the Republic of Ireland."

Seized: Police discovered them at port.

The undercover inspector added: "The illegal trade in puppies is still a major issue.

"The welfare of the breeding bitch and the puppies is compromised due to intensive breeding regimes and causes distress to the families who purchase these puppies.

"When trafficked pups reach their new owner via the dealers they often develop diseases such as parvo virus and giardia.

"Often the young dogs die from these diseases which can be extremely distressing for the owners."

