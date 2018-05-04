Free road closures for public to enjoy street play weekend

The initiative is run by Play Scotland and supported by city council and Glasgow Life

Street play: Children can turn the streets into a playground. Creative Commons

Glasgow residents have been given the chance to turn their streets into a playground for one weekend this summer with a new initiative by the city council.

Local groups and community based organisations have been urged to apply for the free, fully-funded closures and make the most of an opportunity to have their street shut off to traffic for three days in June.

Glasgow City Council will provide the free road closures as part of the Street Play initiative.

Street Play is run by Play Scotland and supported by the council and Glasgow Life and aims to bring communities closer together by facilitating a traffic free event.

The free road closures apply to June 22, 23 and 24 and can be used in any or all of these dates.

Councillor Anna Richardson, City Convener for Sustainability and Carbon Reduction, said: "We hope residents make the most of this opportunity to have their street shut to traffic for one weekend to allow neighbours, friends and family to come together and have some fun outdoors.

"Initiatives like Street Play not only encourage children to play games outside it enables communities to come together, get to know each other and create more socialable neighbourhoods.

"With more investment being directed to active travel and outdoor play, now is the time for communities across the city to take advantage of these free road closures and enable children, friends and families to socialise safely on their doorstep."

More information including the relevant application form is available at www.glasgow.gov.uk/streetplay.

Applications must be submitted to land@glasgow.gov.uk before 5pm on 1st June 2018 or posted to: Traffic and Road Safety Land and Environmental Services Glasgow City Council 231 George Street Glasgow G1 1RX.

Ideally it will apply to quiet residential roads with no bus routes and main roads may not be approved by the council's Traffic and Road Safety team.

The council will waive the standard fee for traffic orders and road closures and facilitate appropriate traffic management, including the relevant Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) and any required diversion signage.

