Man injured after being struck by car on Glasgow street

Police closed the road off after the incident in the east end of Glasgow on Friday night.

Westmuir Street: Man struck by car. @tuckerkelly7 @tuckerkelly7

A man has been left injured after he was struck by a car on a Glasgow street.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene on Westmuir Street, Parkhead after receiving reports of the incident just after 5pm on Friday.

Officers have taped the road off as they remain at the scene continuing their investigations.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Westmuir Street in Parkhead after reports of a man being struck by a car at 5.15pm on Friday.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquires are ongoing"

