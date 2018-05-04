Video-game creator donates £20,000 to 'nazi-pug' cause

The Minecraft creator's donation takes Mark Meechan's total to over £180,000.

'Nazi pug': Meechan was fined £800 for 'joke' YouTube video. SNS

A Swedish video-game creator has donated £20,000 to the GoFundMe page set up by 'nazi pug' comedian Mark Meechan.

Markus Persson, who created the popular video game Minecraft, made the donation to the fundraising page on Friday.

The donation now takes the total raised to £186,000- £86,000 more than the pages target of £100,000.

Meechan, who was fined £800 after posting a video of his girlfriend's pet pug giving Nazi salutes to commands including "gas the jews", wants to raise the fund an appeal against his conviction.

The 30-year-old said he made the video as a joke to annoy his partner and has raised issues about freedom of speech.

The Coatbridge man has received support from all over the globe including from former EDL leader Tommy Robinson and American InfoWars presenter Alex Jones.

Persson, who founded video-game company Mojang in 2010 is said to have a net-worth in excess of £1bn.

Meechan, who posts online by the name of Count Dankula, revealed the huge donation on his Twitter account.

Posting to his 116,000 followers he said: "The absolute madman" alongside a picture showing the donation amount.

On the GoFundMe page Meechan says: "This is the amount that has been quoted by my lawyer, the reason it has been quoted so high is my lawyer wishes to bring in top legal representatives to ensure that we have the highest chance of reversing the standard that this case sets.

"I cannot allow the two years of litigation I went through and having my life put on hold, to happen to anyone else.

"I will be 100% transparent with these funds, all bills in regards to the case will be made publicly available.

"All remaining funds from this campaign will be donated to a charity."

