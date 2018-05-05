City streets remain closed after man struck by car
Police are investigating the incident which took place just after 5pm on Friday.
Four city streets have been closed as police continue investigations into a man being struck by a car in Glasgow.
Emergency services attended the scene on Westmuir Street, Parkhead after receiving reports that the man had been hit at 5.15pm on Friday night.
Investigating officers have closed off Westmuir Street to all traffic between Crail Street and Caroline Street until further notice.
Quarryknowe Street, Hart Street and East Wellington Street are also closed.
The roads have been taped off as investigations continue.
