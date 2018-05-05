Woman, 81, in serious condition after handbag robbery

The pensioner was getting off a bus when she was targeted by a robber who caused her to fall.

An 81-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a "despicable" handbag thief caused her to fall and hit her head in Inverclyde.

The pensioner was getting off a 517 bus on Auchneagh Road, Greenock when she was targeted by the man who approached her from behind and grabbed her bag causing her to spin around before falling over and hitting her head on the ground.

She was taken, by ambulance, to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious condition.

Officers investigating the incident have released a description of the suspect.

The man is described as white with red hair and wearing a light coloured top with dark coloured sleeves and dark coloured trousers.

Initial enquiries by officers located the lady's bag a short distance away at the top of the footpath between Florence St and Rankin St.

Items from her bag were also found on Buchanan Street, Greenock.

Officers are also carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and are checking CCTV footage.

Detective Sergeant Ross MacDonald said: "Clearly the person who did this has no conscience, their actions are despicable.

"An elderly woman was going about her day when her bag was pulled with such force that it caused her to fall and hit her head.

"I am appealing to members of the local community and to people who were on the 517 bus, was this man on the bus, did he follow the lady off the bus? Did you see him?

"I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time to think back and consider if they noticed or saw something which could assist us tracing the suspect.

"Even if you think what you know doesn't matter, please let us be the judge and pass your information on."

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Greenock via 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

