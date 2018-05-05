March for independence taking place through Glasgow

The march was planned to start at Kelvingrove Park at 11.30am on Saturday.

Yes: Independence supporter in George Square last year. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters are marching through Glasgow.

The All Under One Banner march started at Kelvingrove Park at around 11.30am on Saturday before heading towards Glasgow Green.

All musicians and instruments are welcome at the annual march which is held as a show of support of Scottish independence.

Organisers expected around 40,000 to attend the event, nearly double the amount of attendees at last years, with over 15,000 showing an interest on the groups Facebook event page.

Marchers had been urged to bring flags, banners, pipes, drums, ghetto blasters, horns, sirens and whistles.

The route of the procession is: Kelvingrove Park, Kelvin Way, Gibson Street, Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, St George's Road, Sauchiehall Street, Elmbank Street, St Vincent Street, Pitt Street, West George Street, Blythswood Square (South), West George Street, Renfield Street, Union Street, Jamaica Street, Clyde Street, to Bridgegate then the Saltmarket and finishing up on Glasgow Green.

The march is one of a series being held across Scotland by All Under One Banner who describe itself as a "pro-independence organisation open to everyone who desires to live in an independent nation".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.