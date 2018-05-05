Teenager seriously injured after hit-and-run on street

The 17-year-old was with a group of friends when the car drove into them on Friday.

Westmuir: Teenager seriously injured. @tuckerkelly7

A 17-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after group of friends were struck in a hit-and-run in the east end of Glasgow.

The teenager was with three friends in Westmuir Street, Parkhead when they were hit by the car on Friday.

The injured boy was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

It is not known how many occupants were in the silver coloured Mazda that made off following the incident which took place at around 5.10pm.

The other men involved were uninjured and officers are trying to establish exactly what has happened and the motive behind it.

Enquiries carried out so far have discovered a silver coloured Mazda car abandoned in Silverdale Street.

The vehicle has been uplifted and is undergoing forensic examination.

Officers remain in the area and continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and examine CCTV footage from around the area for any additional information.

Detective Inspector James Biggam said: "This incident has left a young man seriously injured and it's imperative we trace the occupants of the silver coloured car. We are still trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and the reasoning for it.

"I am appealing to the local community to get in touch with us.

"You may have witnessed the incident or you may have seen the silver car prior to the incident taking place and can provide us with information which could assist our enquiries.

"Please, if you have any information, no matter how insignificant, pass it on to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.