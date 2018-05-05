Teenage boy injured after train station gang attack

The 17-year-old suffered head and face injuries after the attack on Friday night.

Lanark: Teenager assaulted by gang. Google

A 17-year-old boy has been left with face and head injuries after being attacked by a gang at Lanark Railway Station.

Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted by a group of youths at around 9.50pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the teenage victim was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Enquiries are at an early stage and Detective Constable Gerry Hattie of Wishaw Police Office is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist his investigation to contact Wishaw Police Office through 101.

