Glasgow trains cancelled after damage to overhead wires

FirstBus and McGills will be running a ticket acceptance scheme for disrupted areas.

ScotRail: Damage to overhead wires in Central Station. SWNS

ScotRail have been forced to cancel the majority of trains through Glasgow Central after damage to overhead wires.

The city centre station had to be closed on Saturday night leaving hundreds of commuters stranded after they found the damage.

All services to and from the high level will be disrupted.

Paisley Canal, Ardrossan Harbour, Wemyss Bay and Larkhall services have all been suspended as a result.

First and McGill's bus services will be running a ticket acceptance scheme in affected areas.

Replacement bus services will also be running in the Rutherglen area as essential engineering work takes place.

Disruptions are expected to last until the end of the day and anyone travelling to Glasgow Central have been advised to consider alternative modes of transport.

For more info you can visit the ScotRail website here.

