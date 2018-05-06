Man arrested after 'robbery' leaves pensioner injured

An 81-year-old was left seriously injured after her handbag was allegedly stolen.

Arrest: A 25-year-old man has been arrested. PA

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery that left an 81-year-old woman seriously injured in hospital.

The pensioner fell and hit her head after a man reportedly snatched her handbag at force after she left a bus on Auchneagh Road, Greenock.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious condition.

Police confirmed that a man had been arrested and will appear at Greenock Sherrif Court on Tuesday.

Members of the local community man have been for their assistance.

