Man arrested after 'robbery' leaves pensioner injured
An 81-year-old was left seriously injured after her handbag was allegedly stolen.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery that left an 81-year-old woman seriously injured in hospital.
The pensioner fell and hit her head after a man reportedly snatched her handbag at force after she left a bus on Auchneagh Road, Greenock.
Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious condition.
Police confirmed that a man had been arrested and will appear at Greenock Sherrif Court on Tuesday.
Members of the local community man have been for their assistance.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.