Mum's poem for teenage daughter who died in Magaluf

Natalie Cormack, 19, died after falling from a balcony in the Spanish resort.

Natalie Cormack: Died after fall in Magaluf.

A heartbroken mother has shared an emotional poem she wrote about her teenage daughter who died after falling from a balcony in Magaluf.

Natalie Cormack from West Kilbride had been working at a bar in the holiday resort on the night before she died.

After finishing her shift the 19-year-old realised she had forgotten the key when she returned to her apartment at the Eden Rock de Torrenova on Friday April 27.

But after a neighbour let her in to climb over the seventh floor balcony into her apartment she lost her grip mid-climb.

In the poem Natalie's mother Lynn McLaren shared to her Facebook page on Saturday it said:

"27 April

"On that day the laughter died, joy shrivelled up, crawled back inside. My eyes could see beauty no more as pain and heartache came through the door.

"In time, they say, all wounds will heal but now I'm numb; I cannot feel.

"Comfort and solace have come my way through memories shared by night and day. Texts with little anecdotes, and photos of the life you wrote with friends and family caught up in your enchanting, vibrant whirlwind spin.

"Cherished memories will long live on. But for now I can't believe you're gone."

On sharing the poem Lynn said: "I have written this for Natalie and hope it captures how some of her friends and family are also feeling."

A fundraising page set up by Natalie's friends and workmates has now raised over £8000 since it was launched in the days after her death.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.