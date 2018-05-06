  • STV
ScotRail apologises for delays over bank holiday weekend

STV

Damage to overhead wires caused disruption to services at Glasgow Central.

Train trouble: Replacement bus services used. SWNS

ScotRail has apologised to customers after damage to overhead wires caused disruption to services at Glasgow Central on the bank holiday weekend.

The station's high level was closed completely at 10.45pm on Saturday after ten trains travelling on high level routes lost power at around 9.15pm.

Passengers stranded on affected services were helped off trains by staff, with all customers off the trains by 12.45am on Sunday.

Disruption continued into Sunday afternoon. Train lines reopened at 1pm but ScotRail said some routes were winding down early to allow for essential repairs to be carried out.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "We apologise to anyone affected by the disruption caused by severe damage to the overhead wires at Glasgow Central last night. Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to reopen the line.

"To keep people moving, we arranged replacement buses and customers with valid train tickets could travel on First Glasgow and McGills bus services along the affected routes.

"Customers can keep up to date with the latest travel info by following us on Twitter @ScotRail, on our mobile app and website. We urge customers to check your journey before you travel as some disruption is likely while we carry out repairs."

The company hopes to have the lines open again on Monday morning and operate a full service.

