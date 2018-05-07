Man punched and kicked in gang attack outside nightclub

The man was taken to hospital after being assaulted outside the Classic Grand nightclub.

Attack: Victim taken to hospital. Google 2018

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by a gang of up to ten youths outside a nightclub in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was standing outside Classic Grand on Jamaica Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was assaulted by one member of the group and fell to the ground, before others began punching and kicking him.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and later released.

Detective sergeant Alan Moir said: "Despite it being after midnight, this area is very busy with people on nights out and I am appealing to revellers who were out and about in the city centre, who may have witnessed the disturbance to contact us.

"It appears an exchange of words developed into an attack on a young man.

"If you have any information, please do contact us."

