Commonwealth winner delivers swimming masterclass

Hannah Miley won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Class: Hannah Miley met some young swimmers.

Up-and-coming Central Belt swimmers enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime afternoon with swimmer Hannah Miley, who is fresh from securing a silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Hannah, who is one of Scotland's most decorated athletes, worked with the budding amateurs on their stroke technique, turning skills and more at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

All swimmers in attendance were from amateur swim clubs nearby to Glasgow, with attendees from Larkhall Avondale ASC, Rutherglen ASC, Kingston ASC, West Dunbartonshire ASC and Cumbernauld ASC.

Hannah is excited by the prospect of coaching, saying: "I love hosting these sessions and to be the one leading the training after months of preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"The aim of these events is to show budding Scots swimmers that whilst putting in the hours in the pool is important, there's so much more to it if you plan to succeed at the top of the sport.

"It's great to work with kids at this age because attitude and commitment are more important than athleticism when you are a teenager.

"If I managed to get that message across then it should stand them in good stead for the future."

Hannah will return to the venue in August to compete in the European Championships.

Double Commonwealth Champion Hannah scooped silver in the 400m individual medley swimming event at the Gold Coast Games last month.

She won Gold at successive Games in Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 competing in the same event.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.