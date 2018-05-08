CCTV appeal after woman targeted in street assault

The 61-year-old was attacked while walking along Battlefield Road in Glasgow.

CCTV: Police appealing for information.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault on a woman.

At around 9.40pm on December 21, 2017, the 61-year-old woman was assaulted while walking along Battlefield Road, near to Cathcart Road.

Officers believe the man in the image could assist them with their enquiries.

The man is white, in his early 30s, of slim build with short, dark brown hair and a Glaswegian accent.

He was wearing baggy dark blue denims and a blue zipped jacket with a square white panel/pattern on the left side, and dark coloured trainers with white soles.

Anyone who recognised the man is asked to contact DC Amy Campbell at Helen Street Police Office, public protection unit via 101, quoting reference number 1573 of Friday, December 22, 2017.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

