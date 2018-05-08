Car used in fatal shooting was stolen and burnt out

Kenny Reilly, 29, died after being shot in the head through the window of a car in Glasgow.

A car used by killers who carried out a fatal shooting in Glasgow had been stolen days earlier, police say.

Kenny Reilly, 29, died after being shot in the head through the window of a car he was a passenger in on April 16.

The gunman was seen getting out of a black Ford S Max before the shooting and the car was later found burnt out nearby.

Police have now revealed the vehicle was stolen from the Giffnock area of Glasgow two days earlier.

They say forensic specialists have recovered evidence from the remains of the car, which was torched on Craigieburn Gardens.

Detective superintendent Kenny Graham said: "We know it was definitely the car used in the shooting and that it had been stolen from the Giffnock area of Glasgow.

"We also have sightings of the vehicle being driven between the date it was stolen and the date it was found ablaze immediately after the murder of Kenny Reilly."

"I can also confirm that we have captured forensic evidence from the examination of the Ford S Max at the location where it was set on fire in Craigieburn Gardens," he added.

Mr Graham said Mr Reilly's murder was "not a random one".

"He was the intended victim and there is no doubt that he was targeted by the suspects," he added.

"We have spoken with hundreds of members of the public and continue to appeal to anyone with information which can assist our enquiry to get in touch."

