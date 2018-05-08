Fatal Loch Fyne trawler sinking investigated by police

Two men died when the Nancy Glen went down in Argyle and Bute on January 18.

Lost: Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk died in sinking.

The sinking of a fishing boat in which two men died is being investigated by police.

The Nancy Glen went down on Loch Fyne, in Argyle and Bute, on January 18.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, were aboard when the trawler sank.

The alarm was raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that police have been asked to investigate.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal has instructed Police Scotland to investigate the circumstances around the deaths of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.

"The families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.

"As this is a live investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further."

The bodies of the missing fishermen were recovered after a lifting barge was used to raise the wreck to the surface last month.

The MAIB said it would not raise the boat but the Scottish Government stepped in, working with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen.

