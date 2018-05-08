Woman injured in 'handbag robbery' released from hospital

The pensioner was in a serious condition following an alleged robbery as she got off a bus.

Police: Officers thanked the public. Google 2018

A pensioner has been released from hospital after she was seriously injured in an alleged handbag robbery as she got off a bus.

The 81-year-old woman fell and hit her head after a man reportedly grabbed her handbag on Auchneagh Road in Greenock.

She was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary in a serious condition following the incident on Friday.

The elderly woman has now been released from hospital and has returned home.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.

Police have thanked members of the local community for their assistance in the matter.

