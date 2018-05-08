Ten found living in two-bedroom flat in city slum crackdown

  • STV
Govanhill: Inspectors found multiple breaches.
Govanhill: Inspectors found multiple breaches. Google 2018

Five rogue landlords have been struck off the register as part of a crackdown on slum-like rented accommodation in Glasgow.

In one case, a council inspection found ten people were living in a two-bedroom flat with no functioning bathroom or sink in Govanhill.

The property, rented out by Shahid Hanif on Prospecthill Road, had become unfit for habitation and was closed down.

Since 2014, the city council has had additional powers to tackle rogue landlords in the area, designating it an Enhanced Enforcement Area (EEA).

At a meeting of the council's licensing committee last week, five people were removed from the landlords register after numerous breaches were found by inspectors.

A total of 26 landlords renting property in the EEA have been struck off.

Barkat Ali was removed from the register after electrical faults were found at his flat on Garturk Street.

Mohammed Khawaja rented out a flat elsewhere on Garturk Street which also had electrical faults and a faulty cooker.

Oleg Aliev rented out two properties on Allison Street and Gourock Street, with rubbish was found piling up in the close outside.

Mr Hanif's flat had two families living inside and was infested with wet rot.

It was closed down after being found to be unfit for habitation with neighbours also suffering anti-social behaviour.

'The landlord was found to be no longer and fit and proper to rent property in Glasgow.'
Glasgow council

A council spokesman said: "The committee found there was ample evidence of anti-social behaviour and extremely poor property management connected to this landlord and his premises.

"The flat had become unfit for habitation and it was also having a considerable impact on other residents.

"The landlord was found to be no longer fit and proper to rent property in Glasgow."

Councillor Mhairi Hunter, chair of the Govanhill Regeneration Group, said: "I am very pleased that further rogue Govanhill landlords have been struck off the landlord register.

"The total number of bad Govanhill landlords removed from the register is 26 and that's a great credit to the staff in the council's Private Landlord Registration Unit.

"The use of enhanced enforcement powers in Govanhill has enabled a much more intensive approach to dealing with the problem of irresponsible management of private lets."

She continued: "The enhanced enforcement area has now been expanded from the initial pilot area to encompass a further 700 properties, which is helping to drive up housing standards in the area.

"Private landlords in this area should be in no doubt that they will face consequences if they fail to comply with the legal requirements of Govanhill's enhanced enforcement area."

