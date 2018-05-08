Elderly woman knocked down by car in city centre
The pensioner was hit on Jamaica Street, in Glasgow, on Tuesday afternoon.
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in Glasgow city centre.
The woman was hit at around 1.15pm on Jamaica Street before being taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The condition of the woman is not yet known.
A police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.15pm, police were called to a report of an elderly woman struck by a car on Jamaica Street, Glasgow.
"She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
"Her condition is currently unknown and enquiries are ongoing."
