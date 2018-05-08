Four-foot python found dumped in bag for life at park

A local beach cleaning club made the discovery when they were picking litter in Dumbarton.

Snake: The python (not pictured) was found during a routine clean-up (file pic). CC by The Reptilarium

A local beach cleaning club were left stunned after discovering a four-foot python dumped in a blue plastic bag.

Friends of Dumbarton Foreshore were picking up litter last Sunday in Levengrove Park when they unearthed the snake, which had been discarded in a bag for life.

The snake was dead by the time it was found by the group and had begun to decompose.

One of the volunteers said: "The snake was clearly dead and had started to decay.

"We find unusual things on the beach every week, and this is not the first instance of us finding a deceased pet fly-tipped in a plastic bag - we've found dead dogs before.

"Our guess is these animals were once-loved pets whose owners have been unable to dig a grave or take their pet to the vet for disposal."

Sharon Comrie, animal rescue and re-homing centre superintendent, added: "Animals are a very special part of people's lives and the death of a beloved pet can be a heartbreaking and difficult experience.

"Often pet owners will decide to bury their animal in a garden or have them cremated.

"Anyone who considers their pet a member of their family will know the overwhelming sense of sadness this loss can bring."

