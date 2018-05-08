Top airline holding open day in Glasgow for cabin crew

Emirates is looking to hire new staff to work on board the airline.

Crew: Emirates are taking on new staff. CC

An international airline is holding a recruitment open day in Glasgow for cabin crew.

Emirates is looking to hire new staff and will be holding the recruitment day on May 12 at the Crowne Plaza hotel at 8am.

The airline boast one of the best paid and benefit packages in the industry.

Staff enjoy a tax free income, accommodation in Dubai as well as concession travel benefits for family and friends.

Anyone wishing to attend the open day must be at least 21-years-old, and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: "Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that's what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates' award-winning onboard experience to customers.

"This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start.

"Applicants just need to drop in to the open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required."

