Electrical fault sparks major rush-hour rail disruption

A failure of the electricity supply has caused significant delays around Glasgow.

ScotRail: Electricity failure between Cambuslang and Rutherglen. SWNS

An electricity failure is causing major rail disruption for morning commuters around Glasgow.

The fault between Cambuslang and Rutherglen identified by ScotRail this morning has resulted in a slate of service cancellations, revisions and delays.

Services affected include Cumbernauld to Dalmuir via Motherwell; Dalmuir to Lanark; Glasgow Central to Lanark; Larkhall to Milngavie; Milngavie to Cumbernauld via Motherwell; Milngavie to Motherwell; and Motherwell to Dalmuir.

No trains are running directly from Dalmuir or Milngavie to Lanark, with passengers needing to make changes to get to Lanark station.

The Cumbernauld to Dalmuir service via Motherwell will be cancelled, delayed or running non-stop between Motherwell and Rutherglen.

Passengers with valid tickets or smart cards can also use First and Whitelaws bus services in the Glasgow and Lanarkshire areas.

Engineers are getting machinery and parts in position to begin electrical repairs and will take possession of the track around Rutherglen at 9am.

The disruption could continue until beyond 11am.

It comes after ScotRail apologised for a signalling fault at Hyndland station on Tuesday which caused several hours of disruption in the afternoon and evening.

Around 100 services around Glasgow were affected, with many delays lasting more than 30 minutes.

Full details of service updates as they come in can be tracked via ScotRail's Twitter page or its website.

