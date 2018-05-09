Man in court charged with assaulting and robbing pensioner

An 81-year-old woman fell and hit her head during an alleged robbery as she stepped off a bus.

Court: Alleged robbery on Auchneagh Road. Google 2018

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting and robbing a pensioner in Greenock.

The woman, 81, fell and hit her head during the alleged robbery as she stepped off a bus on Auchneagh Road on Friday.

She was taken to Invercylde Royal Infirmary in a serious condition before later being released.

On Tuesday, Sean Hill appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury and robbery.

The 25-year-old, from Greenock, faced further charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and theft by shoplifting.

No plea was entered and was remanded in custody.

