Man in court charged with assaulting and robbing pensioner
An 81-year-old woman fell and hit her head during an alleged robbery as she stepped off a bus.
A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting and robbing a pensioner in Greenock.
The woman, 81, fell and hit her head during the alleged robbery as she stepped off a bus on Auchneagh Road on Friday.
She was taken to Invercylde Royal Infirmary in a serious condition before later being released.
On Tuesday, Sean Hill appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury and robbery.
The 25-year-old, from Greenock, faced further charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and theft by shoplifting.
No plea was entered and was remanded in custody.
