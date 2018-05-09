Elderly woman fighting for life after being struck by car

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Glasgow's city centre.

Crash: The incident occurred on Jamaica Street. © 2017 Google

An elderly woman is fighting for life after being struck by a car in Glasgow's city centre.

The 84-year-old was hit by a white Mercedes on Jamaica Street on the corner with Midland Street at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital where medical staff have described her condition as critical.

Police are appealing for witnesses and officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity.

Constable Elaine Scott from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Govan said: "Jamaica Street was busy with members of the public at the time of the incident and it is important that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries comes forward.

"I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or observed a white Mercedes on the road prior to the incident. "

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Govan via 101, quoting incident number 1737 of Tuesday 8 May 2018.

