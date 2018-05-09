Woman, 84, dies after being knocked down by Mercedes

The pensioner was struck by a white car on Jamaica Street in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Glasgow: Pensioner was knocked down on street corner (file pic). © 2017 Google

An 84-year-old woman has died after being knocked down by a car in Glasgow city centre.

The pensioner was struck by a white Mercedes on Jamaica Street, near the corner of Midland Street, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

She was taken in a critical condition to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died.

Police Scotland has asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Constable Elaine Scott said: "Jamaica Street was busy with members of the public at the time of the incident and it is important that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries comes forward.

"I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or observed a white Mercedes on the road prior to the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.