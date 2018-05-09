Hovis factory workers 'quit on spot' due to drug tests

Nine staff resigned and four others were sacked in Glasgow after the tests took place.

Hovis: British bakery firm announced drug tests at Motherwell site. CC by Jaggery

Nine workers at a Hovis factory in Scotland quit their jobs on the spot when bosses announced drug tests for all staff, STV News understands.

A further four staff members at the British bakery's manufacturing site in Glasgow were sacked after taking the drug tests.

The company carried them last week out over concerns a "very small number of employees" may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs during working hours.

The factory is based on Duke Street in the city's east end.

Glasgow: More than a dozen Hovis workers leave posts. Google

A spokeswoman for the company said: "At Hovis, we have a zero tolerance policy for alcohol or substance use during working hours.

"It was bought to our attention that a very small number of employees at our Glasgow bakery may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs while at work.

"We are continuing to investigate these claims."

The business employs around 3200 people across the UK in its bakeries, flour mills and regional distribution centres.

Hovis also has a distribution base north of the border in Newbridge, near Edinburgh.

