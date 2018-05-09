Woman dies after fire in house in North Lanarkshire

Emergency services attended the two-storey house fire in Gartcosh on Wednesday.

Fire: The woman died in the blaze. © STV

A woman has died after a fire in a village in North Lanarkshire.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Coatbridge Road, Gartcosh at 12.27pm on Wednesday.

Several crews attended the two-storey house fire before the woman was found.

Des Oakes, group manager who was in charge of the incident, said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted at 12.27pm on Wednesday to reports of a well-developed fire within a two-storey house on Coatbridge Road, Gartcosh.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene and sadly a woman was found to be deceased within the property.

"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland will be carried out in due course to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

