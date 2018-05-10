Girl, 12, 'raped outside church by 13-year-old boy'

The assault allegedly took place at St Joseph's Church in Clydebank last month.

St Joseph's: Incident investigated by police (file pic). Google 2018

A girl, 12, was reportedly raped by a 13-year-old boy in the grounds of a Clydebank church.

Police are investigating the alleged assault, which is said to have occurred at St Joseph's Church on March 22 or 29.

The incident in Faifley was not reported until earlier this week and was only revealed publicly during a meeting of the local community council.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing following a serious sexual assault which was reported to officers on Monday.

"The incident took place on either Thursday, March 22 or March 29 in the Faifley area.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the exact details surrounding this incident."

