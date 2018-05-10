Driver seriously injured after BMW smashes into roundabout

The 26-year-old was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital following the Paisley crash.

A driver has been left seriously injured after his BMW ploughed into a roundabout in Paisley.

The 26-year-old was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after the crash at around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

He is believed to have lost control of his vehicle shortly before the collision on Barskiven Road.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance along with a 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car.

She is not believed to have been seriously hurt.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

