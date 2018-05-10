Two arrested over '£12m VAT fraud' as homes searched

HMRC officers searched two homes in the Glasgow area, seizing phones and computers.

HMRC: Probe into alleged tax evasion. PA

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged £12m VAT fraud.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers searched two homes in the Glasgow area on Thursday.

They seized mobile phones and computers during the search and two men, aged 60 and 45, were arrested in connection.

The investigation relates to the alleged fraudulent evasion of VAT.

Joe Hendry, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: "VAT fraud is not a victimless crime; it deprives us all of money that should be funding our public services.

"HMRC will continue to pursue criminals who attack the tax system and we ask anyone with information about suspected VAT fraud to report it to HMRC online or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.