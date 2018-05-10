HM Naval Base Clyde celebrates 50th anniversary at Faslane

Military figures, veterans and serving personnel gathered in honour of the submarine base.

50th anniversary: Scotland's largest naval base (PA).

Senior military figures, veterans and serving personnel celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Clyde submarine base.

The naval base, situated on the River Clyde, was opened by the Queen Mother on May 10 1968.

The base, formally known as HMS Neptune, is the primary location of submarines armed with Britain's nuclear weapons. It currently employs a workforce of around 6800.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones said: "I'm really pleased to attend this event and to share in the celebrations as we mark an important milestone in the life of HMS Neptune.

"Nuclear weapons have always been, in some people's eyes, a controversial thing, and the Peace Camp has been here as part of the furniture, as it were, next to the Clyde submarine base ever since it existed."

Veteran Commander Charles Wylie who worked at the base in 1968, and whose son Captain Ian Wylie is now also based there said: "It's nearly 50 years since I was here and what do I find? Nothing has changed !

"The weather hasn't changed, the people haven't changed, and the culture of the Royal Navy is still as wonderful as it was when I was serving, so it's a great pleasure to be here."

Employment at the base is expected to rise to 8500 in 2020 when it becomes the only home of the UK Submarine Service, and the sole location to deploy the Dreadnought class of nuclear deterrent submarines.

