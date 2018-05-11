Clyde Tunnel crash passengers launch bid to sue First Bus

Twenty-nine people including the bus driver were injured in the Glasgow smash last month.

Crash: Passengers bring legal action against First Bus. Scott McGregor

Passengers involved in a bus crash which injured 29 people in the Clyde Tunnel last month have launched a bid to sue the operator.

Thompson's solicitors in Glasgow confirmed that they have begun the action against First Bus on behalf of passengers that were aboard the bus when it crashed on April 29.

The bus is understood to have struck a barrier on the Clyde Expressway before mounting an embankment and overturning.

The driver was among the 29 people injured with several others requiring hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Thompson's said they are currently representing seven claimants but expect that number to rise as more injured passengers come forward.

First Bus refused to comment on the case as investigations are still on going but said they would continue to assist officers and wished everyone a speedy recovery.

Police say that enquires into the crash are ongoing.

