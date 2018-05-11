  • STV
Gangster fled police helicopter in high-speed chase

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Footage showing cocaine kingpin Mark Richardson racing through the streets has been released.

Gangster: Mark Richardson fled in a black Mini.
Gangster: Mark Richardson fled in a black Mini.

Dramatic footage showing cocaine kingpin Mark Richardson racing through the streets fleeing the Police Scotland helicopter has been released.

Richardson, who was a key player in Scotland's most dangerous crime gang, has been jailed for culpable and reckless conduct after the high speed chase in Glasgow at the end of 2016.

It comes after Richardson and others members of the gang were jailed for almost 90 years for drugs, firearms and kidnapping offences in January.

They were believed to have the number one cocaine distribution network across Scotland and the UK.

The footage, released on Friday, shows the moments before Richardson's capture.

The Edinburgh-based gangster had been hiding in Glasgow while avoiding a warrant for his arrest.

Richardson fled from the helicopter in a black Mini after becoming aware it was following him on December 19 2016.

He drove on the wrong side of the road, at one point doing 65mph in a 30mph area.

Richardson abandoned the Mini at an Esso petrol station on Keppochill Road before getting into another vehicle.

However this failed to throw the police off his trail, and he was later arrested by the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison following the high speed chase.

Detective inspector Graeme Naysmith said: "Significant police resources were utilised to apprehend Mark Richardson Jnr, who was actively doing all he could to avoid detection.

"On the day of his eventual arrest, Richardson drove at speeds exceeding 65mph in a 30mph zone while fleeing police.

"His actions were not only reckless but exceptionally dangerous and put other motorists and members of the public at real risk of harm.

"His arrest was the culmination of extensive planning and co-operation from a range of Police Scotland departments and I want to thank all of those involved who helped ensure Richardson received another custodial sentence."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.