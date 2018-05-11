Rescue team called to help at two mountain incidents 

One had a suspected neck injury and the second suffered a leg fracture.

Injury: One man was badly injured after falling off his bike. Geograph

Rescuers were called to help casualties in Dumfriesshire in two separate incidents Moffat Mountain Rescue team were first called to help a mountain biker in a remote part of a Dumfriesshire forest.

They were contacted after a man fell from his bike with a suspected neck and back injury in Mabie Forest.

The incident happened around 12.50pm on Friday and ambulance crews reached him but were not able to get him out of the forest.

A spokesman for Moffat Mountain Rescue Team said: "The team responded with a team member quickly on scene followed by the team's 4x4 Land Rover with stretcher and the team's doctor.

"While the ambulance service treated the casualty the team brought in a specialist mountain rescue stretcher and wheel to evacuate the casualty."

Around the same time they were also called to a second incident in the Moffat Hills after a woman had fallen and suffered a leg fracture.

The spokesman added: "As the team was stretched with the two incidents ongoing, a coastguard helicopter was requested to assist with the Moffat Hills incident.

"Rescue 199 from Prestwick was able to winch the casualty and transfer her to Borders General Hospital."

