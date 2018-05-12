Two men threaten man with knives and steal his car 

The two men were wearing balaclavas and dressed in all black clothing.

Robbery: The man had his car stolen.

A man has had his car stolen after being threatened by two men with knives in Cumbernauld.

On Wednesday night, a 23-year-old man was sitting in his black Mazda 3 on Elm Drive at around 10.45pm.

Two men carrying knives approached him, pulled him out the car and drove off in it.

Detective Constable Stephen Scullion said: "Although nobody was hurt, this attack was frightening, violent and has left a man without his car.

"Officers have been working to try and recover the vehicle as well as those responsible however are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

"Did you see the robbery take place? Did you see a black Mazda 3 driving off from the area?

"We know there were people in the area that night, and are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was driving a small dark blue car who the 23-year-old man spoke to shortly after the incident.

"We would urge you to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Coatbridge Police Office via 101.

