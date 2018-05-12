Two people taken to hospital after crash on A737

The crash happened near Lochwinnoch at around 11am on Saturday.

Crash: Two people have been taken to hospital.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A737.

At around 11am on Saturday, there was a collision between a car and a car pulling a caravan.

Two people were taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Traffic on the road is currently facing a diversion while police clear debris from the scene.

Drivers have been warned that delays are to be expected.

