Motorcyclist killed after 'losing control of bike'

The crash happened at 11am on Saturday on the A702.

Crash: 51-year-old Michael Smail died in the crash.

A man has been killed after he crashed his motorbike in South Lanarkshire.

At around 11.05am on Saturday, 51-year-old Michael Smail from Dumfries and Galloway was driving his BMW R1200 bike on the A702 near Elvanfoot, when he crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "A motorcyclist was travelling southbound on the A702 when it appears to have lost control, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown to the ground.

"Several passing motorists stopped to assist at the location of the incident.

"The road was closed for several hours as officers conducted enquiries at the scene.

"An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling on the road around the time of the incident to contact them with any information.

"In particular, if anyone has any dash cam footage, please pass the footage to officers as it could assist in their enquiries."

