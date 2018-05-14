  • STV
  • MySTV

Concerns grow for missing woman last seen six months ago

Morag Robertson

Patricia Henry, 46, who lives in South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November 13.

Missing: Missing for six months.
Missing: Missing for six months.

Concerns are growing for a woman who has now been missing for six months.

Patricia Henry, who lives in Girvan, South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November 13, 2017.

The 46-year-old previously lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October.

There have been some reported sightings in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire, but none have been confirmed.

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in, slim and has brown hair.

She also has a tattoo of two clouds and her name on her left arm as well as a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

Chief inspector Gary I'Anson said: "It is not unusual for Patricia to have limited contact with her family for a period of time, but she was reported as a missing person on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 after her family became concerned that so much time had passed without any contact.

"Her family and friends are incredibly anxious as time passes with no word from her.

"In the past, Patricia has lived in Spain and it was originally believed that she had travelled abroad.

"However, officers carrying out enquiries now believe that she has not left the country.

"There have been some reported sightings in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire, which officers are now actively following up, but no sightings have been confirmed so far.

"The enquiry commenced in Paisley but is now being run by Ayrshire Division as Patricia latterly resided in Girvan.

"We would appeal for anyone who knows Patricia, or has any idea where she may have gone to come forward and contact us.

"We would also appeal to Patricia herself to come forward and let her family or the police know she is okay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3401 of Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.