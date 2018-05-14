Concerns grow for missing woman last seen six months ago

Patricia Henry, 46, who lives in South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November 13.

Missing: Missing for six months.

Concerns are growing for a woman who has now been missing for six months.

Patricia Henry, who lives in Girvan, South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November 13, 2017.

The 46-year-old previously lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October.

There have been some reported sightings in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire, but none have been confirmed.

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in, slim and has brown hair.

She also has a tattoo of two clouds and her name on her left arm as well as a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

Chief inspector Gary I'Anson said: "It is not unusual for Patricia to have limited contact with her family for a period of time, but she was reported as a missing person on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 after her family became concerned that so much time had passed without any contact.

"Her family and friends are incredibly anxious as time passes with no word from her.

"In the past, Patricia has lived in Spain and it was originally believed that she had travelled abroad.

"However, officers carrying out enquiries now believe that she has not left the country.

"There have been some reported sightings in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire, which officers are now actively following up, but no sightings have been confirmed so far.

"The enquiry commenced in Paisley but is now being run by Ayrshire Division as Patricia latterly resided in Girvan.

"We would appeal for anyone who knows Patricia, or has any idea where she may have gone to come forward and contact us.

"We would also appeal to Patricia herself to come forward and let her family or the police know she is okay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3401 of Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

