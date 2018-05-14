Helicopter drafted in search for missing Ayrshire man

Mark McCubbin, 27, was last seen leaving his home at around 4pm on Sunday.

A police helicopter has been brought in to help search for a man who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Mark McCubbin, who is dealing with personal issues, was last seen leaving his home at Hollytree Cottage, just north east of Drongan, Ayrshire around 4pm on Sunday.

Officers drafted in a helicopter during Monday's search operation.

Chief Inspector Gary I'Anson said: "Mark was reported missing to police around 9.40am this morning and officers, along with a number of specialist resources, have been searching the area as well as speaking to family and friends to try and trace him.

"He is not thought to have any money or a mobile phone with him and therefore we do not believe he will have travelled far.

"We know he has been dealing with some personal issues lately and as time passes, ourselves and his family are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and would appeal to anyone who knows Mark, or knows of his whereabouts to come forward and contact us."

Mark, 27, is described as around 5ft 5in, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black jogging trousers, a green or blue short sleeved t-shirt and blue canvas trainers.

He usually wears earrings.

Anyone with information should contact officers at Ayr Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0909 of Monday 14 May 2018.

