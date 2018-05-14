Body discovered in search for missing Ayrshire man

The body is believed to be Mark McCubbin who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday.

Mark McCubbin: Body found in search for 27-year-old.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Ayrshire man who was last seen on Sunday.

Police Scotland previously appealed for information to find Mark McCubbin from Drongan, East Ayshire.

A helicopter was also brought in to help search for the 27-year-old after the alarm was raised on Monday morning.

The body was found in a wooded area in Coylton, South Ayrshire at around 5pm on Monday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers say it is believed to be that of Mr McCubbin and his family has been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

