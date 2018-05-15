Council clean-up after revellers rave in Kelvingrove Park

Video footage captured a party in full swing in the Glasgow beauty spot after Monday's sunshine.

Litter-pickers have been forced to carry out a major clean-up at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park due to mess left behind by revellers.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a party in full swing in the city's beauty spot on Monday evening after a day of sunshine.

People flocked to the popular west end park seeking the sun as bright weather saw temperatures climb into the high teens.

However, pictures of the aftermath on Tuesday show the grass covered in litter and piles of rubbish stacked up next to overflowing bins.

Many took to Twitter to express their anger over the mess.

Television and radio presenter David Farrell wrote: "The aftermath of a 'sesh in the sun' in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park - a sea of rubbish!! ....it's simple, clean up after you, let's keep the Dear Green Place green & beautiful people!!!"

Rachael Ferrier added: "Sad to see people leaving Kelvingrove Park in such a state after a sunny day, it's really not that hard to find a bin."

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council: "We're obviously pleased that Glaswegians are making good use of the city's excellent parks in such numbers during the good weather - however, it is important we all take responsibility for looking after our local environment.

"On the sunniest days, bins do fill quickly and, although we divert resources to empty them as often as possible, there will inevitably be periods when demand is very high.

"Clearly, if a bin is full this does not suddenly make it acceptable to just leave litter on the ground."

He added: "To be fair, the vast majority of people don't.

"They understand that, if you have been able to carry refreshments to the park, it is not too difficult to carry litter away again - or, if the nearest bin is full, hold onto it until you reach the next one."

