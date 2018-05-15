Hall to be built in memory of Tommy Burns on Celtic site

The building, situated in the Calton area of Glasgow, will replace St Mary's Parish Hall.

Memorial hall: Celtic legend Tommy Burns.

A new community hall is to be built in memory of Celtic legend Tommy Burns on the site where the Glasgow club was founded.

The building in the Calton area of the city will replace St Mary's Parish Hall, where hundreds of people gathered for Burns' funeral a decade ago.

Brother Walfrid founded Celtic Football Club in the original hall and a website has been created to explore the relationship between the church and the football club, and raise public support for the construction of the new building.

Thousands of fans and famous faces from the world of football gathered at St Mary's Church for Burns' funeral in 2008 following his death at the age of 51 after a long-running battle with cancer.

Parish priest of St Mary's, Canon Tom White, said: "Tommy's funeral took place in St Mary's ten years ago, and never have I seen the church and its surroundings busier.

"It was so fitting that Tommy's Requiem Mass was held in St Mary's, not simply because of the church's capacity, nor its ties with Celtic Football Club as its spiritual home and place of birth, but also because Tommy was a Calton boy.

"I have been amazed by the number of calls and enquiries recently asking 'are you doing anything for Tommy?'

"I am sure people will agree that what we plan to do is very fitting."

